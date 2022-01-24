Punjab’s ex-CM demands release of 1993 bomb blast convict Bhullar

In the ‘larger interest of consolidating peace and communal harmony’ in Punjab, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal demanded the immediate release of Davinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb explosion convict. Bhullar was found guilty of murdering nine persons and injuring 31 others in the blast. M S Bitta, the former Youth Congress chief, was among those who escaped the attack.

Badal urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not to let ‘communal bias, political or electoral opportunism dictate his judgement and unwillingness to grant prompt clearance for Bhullar’s release,’according to a statement released here. ‘Bhullar must be released immediately because he has already spent his full sentence in prison,’ Badal remarked.

In August 2001, a designated TADA court handed down the death penalty to Bhullar, but the Supreme Court remitted his sentence to life in 2014.