Shilpa shares throwback picture from school, pushes for ‘right to education’

On the occasion of the fourth year of International Day of Education on Monday, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty posted a throwback photo from her school days along with a letter wishing children all across the world good luck.

Shilpa is seen in the shot standing with her pals in their school uniforms. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, ‘My heart goes out to all the kids around the globe who have been severely affected by the pandemic. They can’t interact with friends, can’t have a wholesome all-rounded (physical) education; but this is the need of the hour. While we can’t blatantly expose them to the virus; we need to find ways to make it up to them. We need to take baby steps. This World Education Day, let’s come together to ensure that not just our kids, but also kids from all walks of life can exercise their right to education without compromising on their safety. Here’s to a stronger Gen Next. Stay safe, stay healthy. Happy World Education Day’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

As soon as the post was shared, fans flocked down to the comment section and showered the actress with wishes and love. One wrote, ‘Happy International Education Day ma’am. You really don’t look much different now. Very cute photo’. Other fans complimented Shilpa by calling her, ‘masoom (innocent)’, ‘pretty’ and much more.

Also Read: Manipur man sets Guinness World Record of 109 push-ups in 1 minute

The actress completed her schooling at St. Anthony’s Girls High School in Chembur and Podar College in Matunga. Her modelling career began in 1991 with a television ad for Limca. Later, in 1993, she made her Bollywood debut in Abbas-Mustan’s thriller ‘Baazigar’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

She was most recently appeared in Priyadarshan’s flick ‘Hungama 2’. Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash also acted in the film. ‘Nikamma’, directed by Sabbir Khan, will be her upcoming flick. Shilpa is also a judge in the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent Season 9’ on Sony Entertainment Television.