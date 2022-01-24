Vicky Kaushal to begin shooting for ‘Sam Bahadur’ in March: Reports

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been generating a lot of hype with his remarkable slate of movies. Following his phenomenal performance in ‘Sardar Uddham’ last year, the actor has a slew of projects lined up. One of them is the biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’, which is based on the life of one of India’s greatest military heroes, Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky will play the role of the first Field Marshall of India and the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War in the film. It has been reported that the actor would begin shooting for the film in March this year. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Shaikh will also star in the film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Also Read: Vicky & Sara Ali Khan wrap up Laxman Utekar’s untitled film in Indore

On the other hand, the actor is presently shooting with Sara Ali Khan for Laxman Utekar’s unnamed production. According to speculations in the media, the film is a sequel to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, the creators are yet to announce more details.