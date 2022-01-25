12-year-old receives Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for writing 250-verse version of Ramayana

On Monday, a 12-year-old boy from Indore was awarded the highest award for citizens under 18 years of age, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022, for excellence in technology and Vedic math

Avi Sharma, a Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee and composer of the 250-verse abbreviated version of the Ramayana called Bal Mukhi Ramayana, has also developed a voice command system that operates the laptop via voice command software called MADHAV (My Advanced Domestic Handling AI Version).

PM Modi congratulated Avi in a tweet, saying ‘At the age of 12, Avi Sharma is a motivational speaker and has also composed an abridged version of the Ramayana called Bal Mukhi Ramayana! Congratulations to Avi for winning the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.’ Avi told ANI that he felt proud when speaking with PM Modi and that the Prime Minister spoke with him for a long time and shared an anecdote about Uma Bharti.