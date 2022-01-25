Anand Mahindra responds after farmer being allegedly humiliated at SUV showroom

New Delhi: Industrialist Anand Mahindra made his first public comment after a farmer in Karnataka was allegedly humiliated by the sales staff at a Mahindra and Mahindra SUV showroom, where he underscored the importance of upholding the dignity of an individual.

‘The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities & all stakeholders to Rise. And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency’, he tweeted, quoting a tweet by Mahindra and Mahindra CEO Veejay Nakra. Nakra had promised an investigation and action over the incident, including ‘counselling and training of the frontline staff’.

The statements came after a farmer in Karnataka who went to a showroom to buy a Bolero pick-up truck had said that he was shamed by a salesman who sneered that he could hardly afford a car. The farmer threw a challenge and returned with the cash in an hour, in a script straight out of the movies. Videos of the incident, which took place at a Mahindra showroom in Karnataka’s Tumakuru on Friday, were widely shared and even flagged on Twitter to Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the group. The salesman had reportedly apologised after the incident.