Daily Covid case count crosses 55,000 in Kerala; TPR nears 50%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala health department informed that 55,475 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. The test positivity rate also continued to rose and touched 49.4%.

The district-wise statistics of positive cases: Thiruvananthapuram- 9,405, Ernakulam-8,606, Thrissur-5,520, Kollam-4,422, Kozhikode- 4,432, Kottayam-3,672, Palakkad-3,550, Malappuram-3,138, Kannur-2,578, Alappuzha-2,561, Pathanamthitta-2,311, Idukki-2,452, Kasaragod-1,728 and Wayanad 1,070. A total of 1,12,281 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Along with 70 new COVID deaths, the health department also reported 84 deaths that are newly certified as Covid-19 deaths based on the revised rules. With this, the death toll climbed to 52,141 in the state. 4,42,466 people are currently under observation in the state. Out of this, 4,32,124 people are under home/institutional quarantine and 10,342 people are in hospitals. 1,387 people were taken to hospitals on Monday. Among the 2,85,365 active Covid cases reported, only 3.8% of patients are admitted to hospitals/field hospitals. Meanwhile, 30,226 recoveries were also reported in the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 53,86,868.