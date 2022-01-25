District-wise Covid curbs imposed in Kerala; TVM in category C, stringent restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: According to a review meeting chaired by Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, the State Government has imposed district-specific COVID-19 restrictions based on hospital admissions beginning on Tuesday. Thiruvananthapuram is the only district coming under category C now, with Covid patients accounting for over 25% of hospital admissions.

No public gatherings including social, cultural, political and religious events will be allowed in the state capital. Only 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals. Gyms, cinema theatres and swimming pools will remain closed from Tuesday. Only students in the final semester of UG/PG, standards 10 and 12 will have offline classes at the institutions. All other classes will switch to online mode.

Eight districts- Kollam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Idukki, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta- fall in category B while Kottayam, Malappuram and Kannur are in category A. The government has banned all public functions in districts listed in the ‘B category’. Only 20 people will be allowed at private functions. In districts added to ‘A category’, 50 people will be permitted at public programmes, weddings and funerals.

So far, Kasaragod and Kozhikode are not included in any category. It is being verified that the number of hospital admissions is very low in both districts.