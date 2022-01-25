No more wet days, but chilly days ahead: IMD flags increased likelihood of illnesses during the season

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the North-West and Central India may not face any more wet days this week after Tuesday but the region, including Delhi-NCR, will continue to face chilly weather, as there will be a ‘gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius’ over most parts of these areas during the next five days.

Releasing its impact-based weather forecast, the Met department said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely in some pockets over west Madhya Pradesh during the next three days; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and East Madhya Pradesh during the next three days; and over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh & Saurashtra & Kutch during the next two days. On its impact, the IMD flagged ‘an increased likelihood’ of various illnesses like flu, running/stuffy nose or nosebleed, which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

Though ‘isolated light rainfall’ is very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours (Tuesday), the weather is thereafter expected to be ‘dry’ before a fresh ‘western disturbance’ which is very likely to affect western Himalayan region from January 29.

Meanwhile, other regions too may face chilly weather. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next two days and over Rajasthan on January 27-28. Similarly, cold wave conditions are very likely over the Gujarat region during the next four days; over Rajasthan during the next five days; over west Uttar Pradesh during January 27-29, over north Madhya Maharashtra on January 26-27 and over east Uttar Pradesh on January 28-29.

Also read: Global conditions are conducive for more covid variants to emerge: WHO Chief

The situation may lead to very dense foggy conditions in Punjab, Delhi-NCR and western UP during the next two days. The IMD said it may ‘affect some airports, highways and railway routes’ in the areas of met- subdivision such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and East Rajasthan.