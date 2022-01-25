Rajkummar & Bhumi starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ to release in theatres on Feb 11: Reports

Badhaai Do, the forthcoming family entertainment starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, has sparked rumours regarding its release since its announcement. The Hatrshvardhan Kulkarni-directed film is a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Badhaai Ho’, which also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Badhaai Do’s producers are intent on bringing the picture to the big screen, according to a person close to the project. Many test screenings have been done in recent months and the target audience has responded well. As a result, the film will be released on February 11, 2022. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and government limitations, the filmmakers are a little concerned about the release of the film.

According to a source with the biggest entertainment web, movie halls in Mumbai are still open, however, they are closed in Delhi. The source noted that by the first week of February, the cinemas in Delhi are expected to be open at 50 % occupancy. And if that happens, the release of Badhaai Do on February 11 will be impossible, thus the film will be released on February 18, 2022.