Republic Day 2022 : A One-Minute Speech in English

India celebrates Republic Day on 26 January. On Wednesday, the nation will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, whose chief attraction will be the grand Republic Day parade, as every year. The parade, which lasts for three hours, is held on Rajpath in the capital, marching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate along Rajpath.

On 15 August 1947, India became independent from the British Raj. Within a few months, the constitution was formulated by the drafting committee, which was headed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. On November 26, 1949, it was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

All government offices, post offices, banks, and stores will be closed on Republic Day due to its national holiday status. States and the government will webcast their events and celebrations. Students are required to prepare a speech by their teachers on this day. Whenever you are confused about which speech will work wonders and impress the teachers, we are here to help! Various samples of the speech have been prepared that will catch the audience’s attention and also impress them. Don’t forget to read the tips and formats as well.

Short Speech for Kids:

Good morning,

All of us are here to celebrate the 72nd republic day of our country today. It is an honor and a privilege for me to speak on republic day. India’s Republic Day, celebrated every year on 26th January, has a special significance in the history of the country. The national event is celebrated every year with a lot of joy, happiness, and pride in our hearts in order to make it memorable.

On 26 January 1950, the Indian constitution came into force, and so we, the people of India, have celebrated it as our country’s Republic Day ever since. The nation gained independence on 15 August 1947, but there was no constitution. The Indian constitution was adopted on 26th November 1949 and came into effect on 26th January 1950 following much discussion and consideration by a committee headed by Dr. BR Ambedkar.

I would like to conclude this speech by saying that India is a democratic country. Citizens of a democratic country have the privilege of electing their leader. There has been a lot of improvement until now, but we have also been facing a few problems such as pollution, poverty, unemployment, etc. One thing we can all do is make promises to each other that we will become a better version of ourselves so that we can contribute to solving all these problems and making our nation a better place. Thank you, Jai Hind.