7 die after consuming illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: 7 People died after consuming illicit liquor in Paharpur village in Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh .More than 30 people have been admitted to the district hospital with severe health issues.

As per reports, several villagers drank liquor during a programme and condition of a dozen people deteriorated soon after. A total of six people remain critical.

Police has seized the shop that sold spurious liquor. The police are probing the incident and the postmortem of the deceased is currently underway.