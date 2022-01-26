A Royal send off on retirement for Virat, on R Day! 

New Delhi: On a poignant note of goodbye, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid farewell to Virat, a majestic horse in the elite President’s Bodyguard (PBG) regiment on Wednesday, after the culmination of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath. They bid farewell to the trusty steed, who participated in its last Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital, who was retiring after 13 years of service.

President’s Bodyguard horse Virat retires from service today. It was given the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation Medal this year. President Kovind, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid him farewell on the occasion (Pic source: President of India) pic.twitter.com/L7G2OTpJJn — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation earlier this year on the occasion of Army Day and is the first horse to receive the commendation card for exceptional service and abilities. It is unique and distinct as Virat was the first horse of President’s Bodyguard being conferred with this award exclusively for his role as ‘charger’. This magnificent dark bay charger of the Presidents Bodyguard arrived in 2003 at age of three from Remount Training School and Depot, Hempur and soon became a cynosure of all eyes.

Also read: Kerala witnesses proud moment..11 win Jeevan Raksha Pathak out of 51

On several occasions in the past, Virat, as Commandants Charger, has been escorting the President for Republic Day parades as well as receiving the visiting Heads of States during ceremonial receptions at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the last 13 years. Despite horses being flight animals, it was his flamboyant attitude and independent nature that made Virat a fearless horse ready to lead all parades. Virat’s ability to listen to the faintest of whispers of his rider amidst the clamorous cheering on Rajpath during Republic Day Parade made him the most trusted horse. The PBG announced the retirement of Virat after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade and said the horse shall continue to adorn the stables of PBG till he breathes his last.