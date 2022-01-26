Kasargod flag hoisting row: Minister Ahamed Devarkovil orders inquiry

Kasaragod: Kerala Minister Ahamed Devarkovil ordered an inquiry into the incident where the national flag was hoisted upside down during Republic Day celebrations in Kasargod. The minister called up the District Police Chief and the ADM to investigate the matter after arriving at the guest house in Kasargod.

The Revenue Department and the police have initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter. The Revenue Department said that the actions regarding hoisting of the national flag should be taken by the police. However, the police opined that providing security for the event was their only duty and that the Revenue Department was in charge of all other responsibilities.

The incident took place today morning, as the minister hoisted the national flag upside down during the Republic Day celebrations at the district headquarters. The minister and other top officials went on to salute the flag, not realising that it was hoisted in the wrong way. The folly was realised when the media personnel pointed out the mistake, following which the authorities lowered the flag and raised it in the right way.