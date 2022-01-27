Air India to be officially handed over today; Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Delhi, likely to meet PM

New Delhi: Air India is set to be officially handed over to Tata Group today, after 69 years of long journey. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekhar is in Delhi to witness the formal transfer, and reportedly might meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Officially Air India will be handed over to Tata Group today by this afternoon. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran will be in the ministries for the official handover process’, a senior government official told ANI. A formal announcement from the Tata Group regarding the official handover process will be made today.

Maharaja is the official mascot of Air India which operates globally apart from domestic operations. According to the official data, Air India operates around 101 destinations including 57 domestic operations including 33 countries on four continents around the world. Aviation experts say that Air India is carrying a substantial number of latest aircraft in its fleet from both Airbus and Boeing which are the strength of Air India.

Air India code shares with Star Alliance and operates a total of 172 wide and narrow body aircraft with Air India Express globally including domestic operations. In October last year, the government had sold Air India to Talace Private Limited- a subsidiary of the Tata group’s holding company, for Rs 18,000 crore.