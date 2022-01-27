Cockpit view of IAF’s flypast recorded for first time on Republic Day

The Indian Air Force (IAF) put on a great display of military capabilities with a 75-aircraft flypast to commemorate 75 years of independence on the 73rd Republic Day. For the first time, the IAF released a live feed of the cameras placed on its aircraft to public broadcaster DD, giving audience a view of the pilot and cockpit.

The ‘Baaz’ formation, composed of a Rafale fighter, two Jaguars, two MiG-29 UPGs, and two Su-30 MIs, created an ‘Arrowhead’ configuration of seven aircraft by the IAF officials. The ‘Amrit’ formation consisted of 17 Jaguar aircraft, totalling 75.

A flypast of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), consisting of two Dhruv helicopters and two Rudra helicopters, escorted the Indian Army contingent. Colonel Sudipto Chaki of the 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Squadron commanded the Rudra formation, which included Lt Col Anil Mehta, Sena Medal, and Lt Col Vivek SV in two Rudras and Lt Col Vijay Goyat in a Dhruv chopper.

WATCH | Cockpit view of #Baaz formation comprising 1 Rafale, 2 Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Su-30 MI ac in seven ac 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300m AOL. @IAF_MCC#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan LIVE: https://t.co/YmBeLoJSlJ pic.twitter.com/mq71tkIHKo — Doordarshan National ???????? ????? (@DDNational) January 26, 2022

Four Mi-17 V5 helicopters from the 155 Helicopter Unit flew by in a Wineglass configuration at the start of the procession, dropping petals onto the Rajpath.

Other formations that flew at the conclusion of the parade were ‘Netra’, ‘Vinaash’, ‘Tiranga’, ‘Trishul’, and ‘Varuna’, which included Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mi-17, Sarang, Apache, and Dakota aircraft.