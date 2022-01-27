Dense Fog engulfs many cities in Punjab and Haryana ;

On Thursday, much of Punjab and Haryana saw cold weather, with dense fog restricting visibility in Amritsar and a few other locations. Fog was seen in the morning in Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Adampur, and Halwara in Punjab, and Karnal and Ambala in Haryana, according to a Meteorological Department official here.

Bathinda in Punjab was hit hard by the cold, with a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius and Faridkot at 3.2 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department’s weather report, Amritsar’s minimum temperature was 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Moga had a cold night, with a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius, Hoshiarpur had a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, and Gurdaspur had a low of 6 degrees Celsius.