External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tests positive for Covid

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

Also read: Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kollam classified under ‘C’ category; Curbs tightened

‘Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions’, Jaishankar tweeted.

Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. He reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and France and said this diplomatic relationship has steadily matured and it’s now an opportune time to take it to the next level.