‘Plus Codes’ feature is launched on Google Maps: Learn how to use…

A Google Maps feature called the Plus code feature, which offers accurate addresses for locations that don’t have formal addresses, will be available on Thursday. The Plus code feature will be available on Google Maps for the first time in India. Plus codes provide accurate addresses for places that don’t have formal addresses.

Instead of street and locality names, plus codes are based on latitude and longitude and displayed as a short sequence of numbers and letters. This enables pinpoint accuracy and simplifies discovery and navigation. Since its launch in 2018, plus codes have been adopted by governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in India.

‘In addition to community-led efforts, we are also committed to empowering users to directly use ‘plus code’ addresses for their daily needs. We piloted this feature in India a month ago, and are thrilled to share that over three lakh users in India have already found their home’s address using plus codes,’ Google Maps Product Manager Amanda Bishop said. To expand the experience to more people around the world, Bishop said the company is actively looking for partnerships with e-commerce, logistics, and delivery companies.

As users save their ‘Home’ locations on Google Maps, a new ‘Use your current location’ option will appear which uses their phone’s location to generate a plus code (as long as the location precision meets minimum thresholds) that can then be used as their address. On the ‘Saved’ tab, you will also find a new section, so you can easily retrieve, copy, and share these addresses. According to a statement, the feature is currently available only for Android, and iOS will follow soon.