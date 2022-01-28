Bangladesh leads in the export of Indian pomegranates; report :

Over the last few years, Bangladesh has become the leading export destination for Indian pomegranates. Even though the share of export to European countries has declined, the ease of transportation and relatively loose import regulations have aided Indian growers in getting their fruit to Bangladesh.

Pomegranate, which is mostly grown in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat, has developed as a major export commodity for the state’s drought-prone districts. Concerns over the quality of the fruit have stifled Indian exports, which have remained stable at roughly 50,000-60,000 tonnes over the years. While the European Union is a large market where the fruit commands high prices, the quality standards are greater there.

According to Prabhakar Chandane, president of the All India Pomegranate Growers Association, the lack of export-ready fruit has seen Indian exporters’ access to European markets dwindle over time. India exported 68,502.9 tonnes of the fruit last fiscal year, with 36,906.77 tonnes going to Bangladesh. In the current fiscal year, 31,185.84 tonnes of the fruit were exported to Bangladesh, out of a total of 53,524.31 tonnes.