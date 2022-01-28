Bihar Bandh; protesters block roads and burn tyres

Patna: After opposition parties declared a bandh over alleged ‘irregularities’ in the Railway Recruitment Board exam, protesters blocked roads in Bihar’s capital Patna and other parts of the state today. The Bihar bandh has been called by a number of student organisations, including the All-India Students Association, or AISA.

The protests were the result of Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021. After some students complained that there were inconsistencies in the RRB recruitment procedure, the demonstrations began. The government has planned to conduct two computer-based examinations (CBT) for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories, which has enraged students (NTPC).

On January 14, the results of Group-CBT-I D’s were revealed, allowing candidates to be shortlisted for CBT-II. The protesters stated that this recruitment criterion was not included in the 2019 RRB notice. They claimed that the government’s announcement only specified one exam. They claimed it was unjust of the RRB to require them to retake the exam

On the day the country celebrated Republic Day, a passenger train was set on fire and another was pelted with stones in Bihar during violent protests by students protesting the railway jobs exam.