Case registered against Shweta Tiwari for her controversial remark on God

Police on Friday filed a complaint against television star Shweta Tiwari for allegedly hurting religious sensibilities with her statement about God. The complaint was filed against her after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the city police to examine Tiwari’s comments and produce a report.

Tiwari made the controversial comment at the promotion of her online series ‘Show Stopper’ in Bhopal on Wednesday. A video of Tiwari’s comments, in which she allegedly referenced God while speaking about her innerwear, has gone viral on social media. Her co-stars were also present when she made the statement during an engagement with the media.

‘A case was registered against Shweta Tiwari early on Friday under IPC section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs)’, the official of Shyamla Hills police station said.

Also Read: The health benefits of consuming carrot leaves

The lawsuit was brought when a local man, Sonu Prajapati, submitted a complaint alleging that the actress had offended his religious emotions with her remark. ‘We will summon Tiwari to the police station either by sending her a notice by post or by sending a police team to her place to serve notice’, he said.

The offence is not punishable, but it carries a sentence of less than seven years and no arrest can be made, as per the prior decision of the Supreme Court. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Bittu Sharma said that the star will be formally detained, but she may receive a release from the police station itself, following which she has to get it rectified by a competent court.