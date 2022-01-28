‘Congress’s lie on the India Pavillion at Dubai Expo 2020’ : Social media busts it!

On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, colorful festivities were held at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020, which has been underway in Dubai’s Al Forsan area since October 1. The false news spread by a Congress spokesperson in the wake of the splendid event, which showcased India’s talent, trade, tradition, tourism, and technology on an international scale, spread a day after the event.

Dr. Shama Mohamad, Congress spokesperson, in her chronic hatred for PM Narendra Modi, took advantage of the opportunity to spread blatant lies about India’s state-of-the-art pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Dr. Shama Mohamad Tweeted on January 27: ‘I asked my husband about Dubai Expo, especially about the Indian Pavilion. His answer- Shama, Dubai Expo is very good, almost all pavilions are done well. The Indian Pavilion is huge but it’s the only Pavilion with the PM’s Face all over! Is India being showcased or just PM Modi!’

According to the Congress spokesperson, the Modi government has used the India Pavilion to showcase PM Modi rather than highlighting India’s rich culture to attract tourists or to highlight its growing industrial prospects to attract investors.

Fortunately, one Twitter user quickly discovered her deceit when he shared a video of India’s state-of-the-art pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. A 7.20-minute video covers all four floors of the pavilion. In spite of the Congress spokesperson’s claims, no evidence of PM Modi’s poster or face was found in the entire film. People have uploaded several other videos after visiting the India pavilion, but none of them shows Modi posters. This proves the Congress leader’s claim.