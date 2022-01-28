MG University postpones all exams scheduled till Feb 8 amid Covid surge

Kottayam: The Mahatma Gandhi University has postponed all examinations that were slated until February 8, considering the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The university vice-chancellor said Friday that the revised dates will be announced later. Kerala on Thursday recorded 51,739 fresh cases of coronavirus with a test positivity rate of 44.6%.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kerala Government had tightened restrictions in more districts, in the view of the extreme COVID-19 spread in the state. Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Kollam were placed under ‘C’ category, along with Thiruvananthapuram, following the surge in cases and hospitalisations in these districts.