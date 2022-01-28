Several Hundred Migratory Bird Carcasses Discovered At Tripura’s Udaipur Lake

Agartala (Tripura): Carcasses of hundreds of migrating birds were discovered on Thursday at the Sukh Sagar lake region in the Khilpara area of Tripura’s Gomati district, near Udaipur. The concerned officials from the forest department were notified as soon as the dead birds were discovered near the lake region. A team of Forest personnel led by DFO Gomati district Mahendra Singh visited the spot and instructed for a thorough inquiry.

Mr Singh did not reveal anything specific to ANI over the phone, but did say that he has ordered a probe and a report on the incident is asked for. The situation is being investigated, according to Kamal Bhowmik, a sub-divisional forest officer. These birds have been visiting Udaipur for the past six-seven years, according to preliminary reports. These birds fly in from California, and because of the extreme weather conditions in their native habitat around this time, they prefer to visit Tripura during the winter months.

Locals allegedly took a large number of birds to consume, according to local sources. People were also observed to be hunting these birds for food, according to some sources. This could possibly be a reaction to pesticides used in the croplands near to the lake, according to locals.