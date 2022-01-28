‘Thanks to Israel’:150 villages in India will be converted into ‘Villages of Excellence’

On Friday, Narendra Singh Tomar, India’s Union Minister for Agriculture, said Israel would help India convert 150 villages near its Centres of Excellence into Villages of Excellence. This year, 75 villages will be taken up, while the remaining villages will be taken up later.

Israel would provide agricultural expertise to make it a more profitable business by providing technical assistance and other assistance. As the Indian Government celebrated the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relations with Israel, Union Agriculture Minister informed Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon at Krishi Bhawan.

As of now, 29 Centres of Excellence are operational in India in 12 states. They produce over 25 million vegetable plants and over 387 thousand fruit plants, and have the capacity to train 1.2 lakh farmers per year.