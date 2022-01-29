8 Peacocks die after drinking fertilizer-laced water in Telangana

On Thursday, eight peacocks died after drinking fertilizer-tainted water in the Warangal district of Telangana.

According to forest officials, the peacocks had come to Devilal Thanda in Warangal’s Parvathagiri Mandal to quench their thirst. They drank fertilizer-laced water intended for use in rice crop production areas. As a result, the birds died.

The carcasses of the peacocks were discovered by villagers, who informed the police and forest officials. M Sadandham, a Warangal forest range officer, arrived at the agricultural area to do an inspection. The officer stated that necropsy samples of the dead peacocks had been submitted. He stated that necropsy findings would be used to conduct further inquiry into the case.

This comes months after a gang of miscreants poured acid into the jaws of five street dogs. The event, which occurred on September 2 in the Mahalaxmi Nagar neighbourhood of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, sparked widespread outrage.