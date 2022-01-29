Cold wave in northwest and central India to be passing soon ; IMD

In the last few days, several states in northwest and central India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, have been hit by a severe cold wave. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the situation would gradually improve starting today. From February 2 to 4, a wet spell will hit the northwest, east, and northeast of India, according to the IMD’s forecast.

On Friday, the national capital Delhi experienced a lowest temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below usual. The highest temperature will most likely be around 19 degrees Celsius. Saturday is forecasted to be a bright and sunny day, according to the weather service.