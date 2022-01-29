Ex-Karnataka CM’s granddaughter had postpartum depression: State Minister

Soundarya Yediyurappa, the granddaughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP politician BS Yediyurappa, committed suicide on Friday. Her body was found hanging in her Bengaluru flat in the morning.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Dnyanendra stated that Soundarya was suffering from postpartum depression and her family was aware of it. ‘There is no suspicion. We all knew she was battling depression post-pregnancy. Yediyurappa himself brought her to his place at times to make sure she’s happy’, Dnyanendra said.

Dnyanendra, a close family acquaintance, added that Yediyurappa was devastated by the loss of his granddaughter.

Soundarya is the daughter of Yediyurappa’s first daughter, Padma. She was a doctor at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru. According to the authorities, she was living in an upmarket apartment near Mount Carmel College with her husband, a fellow doctor, and a six-month-old baby.