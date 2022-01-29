Fire breaks out in Pantry car of train

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train near Nandurbar station in Maharashtra on Saturday. The Railway Ministry confirmed that all the passengers are safe and have been safely evacuated. There are no casualties in the incident.

The Pantry car has been separated from the train. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A medical team and other paramedical staff immediately rushed to the site. The train comprises of total 22 coaches and the pantry car was the 13th coach.