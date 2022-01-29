Forest officials and locals in Assam join forces to save six elephants trapped in a muddy pond.

On Friday evening, forest officials assisted by locals rescued six wild elephants trapped in a muddy pond in Assam’s Goalpara district. Locals claim that a herd of wild elephants wandered down from the surrounding Meghalaya hills in quest of food. Six tuskers, including a calf, became stuck in a muddy pond near Lakhipur in Goalpara while foraging.

Some villagers became aware of the trapped elephants’ situation and alerted local forest officials and police.

The jumbos had to be extricated from the muck using JCBs, according to a forest official from the Goalpara district. The entire process to rehabilitate the wild elephants lasted about two hours.