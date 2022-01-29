Head mistress suspended for permitting students to offer Namaz ;

The headmistress of Balechangappa government higher primary school in Kolar district, some 65 kilometres from Bengaluru, has been suspended by the Karnataka education department for permitting Muslim kids to offer namaz inside the school grounds. Officials from the Department of Education stated the measure was done because there was no provision for religious prayers in government institutions.

The action against Uma Devi came after a group of right-wing demonstrators stormed the school in Mulbagal town on January 21 and caused a disturbance over allowing Muslim kids to offer namaz on school grounds.

On Sunday, protests erupted when a video of kids offering prayers at the school went viral on social media. On Friday, the footage was apparently shot on a cell phone. Rightwing activists barged into the school on the same day, alleging that the decision to allow prayers within the school was “prejudiced and promoted religion” in the school.