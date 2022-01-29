India Meteorological Department predicts cold wave, rainfall in several states over next 7 days

New Delhi: The national weather agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave and rainfall in several states over the next 7 days.

According to the weekly forecast released by the IMD, Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall on February 3. The maximum and minimum temperatures at the beginning of February are likely to settle at 20 and 10 degrees Celsius in the national capital, respectively. IMD also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during February 2 to 4.

It also forecasted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 31to February 1. Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated hailstorms likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on February 3 and 4.