Indian Railways cancel 1,006 trains on January 30: Here is how to check the list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 1,006 trains on January 30. The trains were cancelled due to operational reasons and weather condition. Railways also changed originating station of 18 trains and short terminated 20 trains on Sunday. .

Most of the cancelled trains run between Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh .

According to railways, the visibility has also drastically reduced due to the fog affecting train operation. It requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

Earlier the Indian Railways had revealed that around 35,000 trains were cancelled in the first nine months of the 2021-22 fiscal year due to maintenance reasons.

Here is how to check list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey.

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains.

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Change ‘Train Start Date’ from drop down option to check list of trains cancelled on January 30