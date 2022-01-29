Kerala HC stays conduct of University examinations amid Covid spike

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has stayed Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi Universities from conducting examinations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts till February 8 due to the spike in Covid cases in the state. Practical examinations were also stopped.

The interim order stating the stay was passed by Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan based on a petition filed by NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair. The petition stated that the conduct of examination in the aforementioned districts that belong to the C category would lead to the spread of Covid. G Sukumaran Nair approached the court as no decision was taken despite filing a petition to the Higher Education Secretary.

Meanwhile MG and Kerala Universities had informed on Friday that the examinations have been postponed, considering the Covid-19 situation in the state.