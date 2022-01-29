Know what is e-EPIC voter card and how to download it online

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India launched the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) on last year. The e-EPIC is a secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer.

The PDF version of the Voter ID can be used for both identity and address verification. Voters can avail this digital option for the five upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

How to download e-EPIC voter card:

Step 1: Visit http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://nvsp.in/ for more information.

Step 2: Register as a voter on the Voter Portal.

Step 3: Check for menu navigation and then select Download e-EPIC from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Fill in the EPIC or Form Reference Number.

Step 5: Enter the OTP that was delivered to your registered mobile phone number.

Step 6: To save the file to your phone, click Download e-EPIC.

Here’s how to register your mobile number:

Step 1: To finish the KYC process, go to e-KYC.

Step 2: Verify that your face is still alive by using the Face Liveness Verification tool.

Step 3: To complete KYC, update your phone number. To complete KYC, you’ll need a camera-equipped device, such as a smartphone or laptop.

Step 4: After that, you’ll be able to download e-EPIC.