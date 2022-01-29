KTU postpones exams scheduled till Feb 7; adds facility to change exam centre

Thiruvananthapuram: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University postponed the examinations that were scheduled until February 7. The university further said that it has introduced a ‘centre change’ system that should help students to opt for exam centres near their homes.

The university said in a press release on Saturday that the examinations that were to take place on January 31, and February 2 and 7 have been postponed considering the COVID situation in Kerala. As per the revised timetable, the seventh-semester examinations will begin on February 9. A detailed timetable will be published on the university website.

Also read: Kerala HC stays conduct of University examinations amid Covid spike

According to the university, students and parents had raised apprehensions due to the rising COVID cases in Kerala, and the syndicate had entrusted an examination sub-committee to revise the timetable. The committee has decided to revise the academic calendar with emphasise on adding the tuition hours by including Saturdays and other holidays so that the period lost to COVID can be compensated.