Singing legend Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s condition is stable

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s health has improved and she is stable, according to hospital officials. Mukhopadhyay is having treatment for Covid-19 and heart-related disorders. The nonagenarian is in a Covid Isolation chamber and under the constant supervision of a team of doctors at the private hospital where she was transferred from the state-run SSKM hospital on Thursday evening after testing positive for the virus.

“She has multi-organ dysfunction as well as a femur neck fracture on the left side. She is steady, cognizant, awake, and oriented at this time. Her blood pressure is being supported, and her saturation is being maintained with two litres of oxygen. Mukhopadhyay is currently free of fever “In a statement, the hospital said.