State government relaxes Covid-19 restrictions

Chandigarh: Haryana government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. The government allowed the cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 50% seating capacity.

The government also allowed the physical classes of Universities, colleges, schools for classes 10th to 12th; coaching/training institutes both government and private to open with immediate effect from February 1.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on January 26 extended Covid-related restrictions in the state till February 10. But shopping malls and markets will be allowed remain open till 7:00 pm, extending the relaxation by one hour. However, shops selling essential items like milk and medicine will be allowed to open at all times.