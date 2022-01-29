‘Such an honour’: Brett Lee marks love for India after receiving letter from PM Modi on Republic Day

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee, who received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s 75th Republic Day expressed his gratitude for the ‘honour’ and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. Lee recieved the letter as a ‘mark of gratitude for his friendship’ towards the country.

‘Such an honour to receive this letter. Thank you @narendramodi. It’s no secret how much I love India & its people & feel grateful that I’ve been able to spend so many years enjoying this beautiful country I’m a few days late, but Happy Republic Day India’, former Aussies player tweeted. The former Australian player also tagged the official Twitter handles of the Prime Minister’s Office and the High Commission of India in Canberra.

Such an honour to receive this letter. Thank you @narendramodi

It’s no secret how much I love India & its people & feel grateful that I’ve been able to spend so many years enjoying this beautiful country

I’m a few days late, but Happy Republic Day India. @PMOIndia @HCICanberra pic.twitter.com/Bmw0oQVrmI — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) January 28, 2022

Lee has enjoyed a great fan following in India ever since his playing days, and once he represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), his popularity multiplied in the country. Lee also enjoys great camaraderie with Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

Meanwhile, India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, where a Parade showcased India’s military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives were included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.