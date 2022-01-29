Tamannaah hits trending list with a new ‘Dance challenge’

Actress Tamannaah has burnt the dance floor in her recent post in Instagram, and has hit the trending list soon, with her scintillating dance challenge.
The actress shared a video of herself dancing to her recently-released track Kodthe from the film Ghani, starring Varun Tej. The actress started a dance challenge on social media and she tagged Varun Tej and Sai Manjrekar to take the challenge.
‘Take more chances. Dance more dances. I’m dancing to the beat of Kodthe. It’s your turn next! Challenging both of you to take up the #KodtheDanceChallenge’, Tamannaah captioned the post.
Tamannaah, a popular South Indian actress, has also been a part of some hit Bollywood films. She is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Paiyaa to name a few, and will be next seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be a part of the Netflix comedy film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh.
