Terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 arrested

Srinagar: A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Army busted a terror module and arrested three terrorist associates affiliated with the The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The arrested were indulged in various militancy-related activities in the district.

The arrested were identified them as Faisal Manzoor, a resident of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob, a resident of Zaipora Shopain and Nasir Ahmad Dar, who belongs to Begam Kulgam. Two Chinese pistols, 3 pistol magazines, 15 rounds of ammunition, 2 hand grenades and 3 mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Also Read: Fire breaks out in Pantry car of train

FIR has been registered. Further probe into the matter is underway.