Terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 arrested

Jan 29, 2022, 03:12 pm IST

Srinagar: A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Army   busted a terror module and arrested three terrorist associates affiliated with the  The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).  The arrested were indulged in various militancy-related activities in the district.

The arrested were  identified them as Faisal Manzoor, a resident of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob, a resident of Zaipora Shopain and Nasir Ahmad Dar, who belongs to Begam Kulgam.  Two Chinese pistols, 3 pistol magazines, 15 rounds of ammunition, 2 hand grenades and 3 mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

FIR has been registered. Further probe into the matter is underway.

