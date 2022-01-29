Terrorists gun down policeman in Kashmir’s Anantnag district

Anantnag: Terrorists fired upon a policeman in Hassan Pora locality of Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, police officials informed police on Saturday. The deceased policeman was identified as Head Constable Ali Muhammad.

#UPDATE | The policeman shot at by terrorists in Bijbehara, Anantnag has been identified as Head Constable Ali Muhammad. He succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Police further informed that the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital. However, the official succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. They added that the area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to find the terrorists. Meanwhile earlier today, terrorists hurled a grenade at the security forces in the Maharaj Bazar area of Srinagar, but no injuries or casualities have been reported so far.

