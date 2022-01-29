Watch ‘ Beating the Retrest ‘ show today and the 1000 drone spectacle in the sky !

For the first time ever, a thousand drones will glitter the sky above national capital Delhi as part of a drone spectacle that will be the highlight of today’s ‘Beating Retreat’ celebration, according to the Union defence ministry.

President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Ram Nath Kovind, will attend the ceremony on Saturday at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. The show will be attended by several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to the defence ministry, the 10-minute drone performance would commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, which is being commemorated this year as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ Under the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, it was conceptualised, created, produced, and choreographed.

According to the ministry, the drone expo was organised by startup ‘Botlab Dynamics’ with help from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Department of Science and Technology. During the drone exhibition, roughly 1,000 drones made with indigenous technology will fly up for ten minutes while synchronised background music is played.