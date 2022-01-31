Budget Session: Finance Minister tables Economic Survey 2021-22, Statistical Appendix in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, on Monday. Later, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow. The Economic Survey will be tabled next in the Upper House.

The Budget Session of the parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. ‘Due to consistent endeavours, India has again emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. GST collection has consistently remained above Rs 1 lakh crore during the last several months’, President Kocind said while addressing both Houses of the Parliament at Central Hall ahead of the Budget Session.

The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8.