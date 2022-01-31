Lemongrass tea for calming and energizing, here is the method;

Winter brings with it a barrage of chilly winds and low temperatures, as well as viral infections, sore throats, and other ailments. While this is the season for celebrations and good cheer, it is also critical to take additional measures and include a few antioxidant-rich foods in your diet to help your immune system.

These immune boosters can be added to your diet as meals or beverages and will help to improve your overall health. As a result, chef Sanjeev Kapoor resorted to Instagram to provide the recipe for a delectable and revitalising lemongrass tea that will calm even the most frayed nerves. Take a look at this article:

Lemongrass is well-known for its antioxidant capabilities all throughout the world. It’s also known for having a relaxing scent and is widely used in aromatherapy. The lemongrass tea recipe is basic and straightforward ‘This herbal infusion is zesty lemongrass in combination with ginger and aromatic Indian spices. It is believed to help cleanse and flush harmful toxic waste out of the body and boost the immune system thanks to its anti-oxidant properties,’ the chef explained.

Take a look at the following ingredients and method:

Ingredients

Water–2 cups

Cinnamon sticks–3

Ginger– an inch

Cardamom pods– 4 or 5

Lemongrass leaves – a few

Method

Bring the water to a roaring boil first.

Roughly pound the cinnamon sticks, ginger, and cardamom pods with a pestle and mortar.

Add the mixture in the boiling water and add the lemongrass leaves right away.