Army’s BIG push to modernize schools near the LoC!

Indian troops in remote areas of Kashmir have taken on a noble task these days – connecting new generations with the rest of the world so they can live in a better future tomorrow. They are not only guarding the line of control, but also connecting new generations with the rest of the world. The Indian Army, Kupwara Terriers and Accenture – in collaboration with the NGO ‘Digital Empowerment Foundation’ – have equipped 15 schools with computers including Army Goodwill School, Upper Primary School in Mirmuqam, and Pir Computer Training Institute in Awoora. The goal is to boost development and investment in the future of the country.

Kupwara Terriers organised a special ceremony to hand over computers to respective schools, which was attended by School Principals, teachers, Sarpanches and resident students. The initiative of handing over computers was a part of the vision to supplement education, to encourage multidimensional development of students, and to strengthen Kupwara’s rural educational system. More than 2,700 students from remote villages near the line of control are expected to benefit from this initiative by receiving IT training. In addition, they are expected to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

In Kupwara, J&K, the purpose of this innovative initiative is to improve the quality of education for remote villages and ensure sustainability of basic computer infrastructure. Initiatives like these are reassuring not only because they represent the commitment of the Indian Army towards its people in Jammu & Kashmir, but also because they represent a way to socially uplift a section of the population that not only suffers socio-economically, but also lives under the threat of geopolitical instability.