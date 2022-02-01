COVID-19 testing company sued for falsifying results

The US Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington state has filed a lawsuit against an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing firm, accusing it of inappropriately managing tests and issuing forged findings.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in King County Superior Court on Monday, the Center for COVID Control “failed to deliver prompt, valid, and accurate results,” made deceptive promises of results within 48 hours, and allegedly instructed its employees to “lie to patients on a daily basis,” according to The Seattle Times.

It tells how the organisation grew to over 300 locations across the United States and collected tens of thousands of tests per day.

“By providing false negative results, the Center for COVID Control contributed to the spread of COVID-19,” Ferguson said in a statement. “These bogus testing facilities posed a threat to the health and safety of our communities.” They must be held responsible.”

According to the lawsuit, the Center for COVID Control also stored tests in garbage bags rather than properly refrigerating them, backdated sample collection dates so that stale samples could still be processed, and instructed its employees to lie when Washington residents inquired about delayed results.

The Center for COVID Control did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press or the publication on Monday. According to its website, all of its locations are closed “until further notice.”

According to a website press release, the corporation is using “this operational stop to train extra workers.”

The Center for COVID Control sites had been open in Washington state since October and had grown in popularity, especially since the rapid spread of the omicron version drove an increase in demand for tests.