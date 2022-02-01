‘Government warns pubs to stop drug consumption’: Check details…

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday asked the management of all pubs in Hyderabad to take all measures to check drug use on their premises. V. Srinivas Goud, the Minister for Prohibition and Excise, met with managers of all pubs and gave them instructions after the state government declared a crackdown on narcotic drugs.

Pub owners were warned that they would be held responsible if drug abusers were found on their premises. It has been requested that they observe how customers move, check if anything is mixed with cigarettes, and watch out for other suspicious activity. Several pub managements were told that CCTV cameras could be installed in the smoking area to keep an eye on their customers for any suspicious activity.

It is important not to be afraid when dealing with drug peddlers or abusers, even if they are influential. Government officials assure them that they will receive all the support they need. In addition, Srinivas Goud said that serious action would be taken against those who use the dark web and other courier services to transport drugs. For students caught abusing drugs, the minister said their passports would be seized as well as repatriation to their respective countries.

The minister urged pubs not to play loud music in response to complaints about sound pollution. Public houses that play loud music will have their equipment seized, and they will be booked. Excise Department can be contacted on 1800-425-2523 for complaints about noise pollution. In addition, pub owners were required to display their toll free number inside their establishments. Officials from the Excise Department will inspect the pubs to see if they are complying with the noise pollution regulations.

On Monday, the state government announced an action plan to eradicate the drug menace. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear at a meeting with police and excise officials on January 28. He made it clear that in the narcotic drug cases, no one will be spared, no matter how high and mighty. In addition, he directed officials to revoke licenses of pubs and bars found to be allowing drug consumption.