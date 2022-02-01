‘Indian Air Force to include women fighter pilots as a permanent scheme’: Read more…

Government of India has decided to introduce the experimental program of inducting women as fighter pilots into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a permanent basis. Rajnath Singh announced the decision via Twitter. ‘It is a testimony to the capability of India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ and our PM Shri @narendramodi’s commitment towards women empowerment,’ Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

When Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi, Flying Officer Bhawana Kanth, and Flying Officer Mohana Singh brandished their stripes and wings at the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in June 2016, they became the first female fighter pilots.

During his address to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) parade, PM Narendra Modi stressed the government’s commitment to developing the role of women in the armed forces. Moreover, in a significant development, the Defence Ministry approved the entry of women to the National Defence Academy (NDA) beginning in July 2022. The written tests for the first batch of probable women candidates were conducted in November 2021.

‘Post Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated 17th February 2020, Women Officers are being granted Permanent Commission in 10 Arms/Services of the Indian Army subject to their meeting the Qualitative Requirement (QR) along with Short Service Commissioned Men Officers. Women Officers are also being inducted in Army Aviation Corps as Pilots from June 2021 onwards,’ the government had told Lok Sabha in December. According to the Defence Ministry, there are 0.59 percent, 6%, and 1.08 percent of women in the Army, Navy, and IAF, respectively.