Maoist ammunition dump recovered from Telangana’s Mulugu district

The police in Telangana and Chhattisgarh’s border districts are on high alert these days. In the wake of recent clashes between Maoists and Greyhounds, intolerance suggests a revenge attack by Telangana’s left-wing extremists. Alert security officers recovered IEDs and an ammunition dump meant to target police personnel in the Mulugu and Bhadradri kothagudem districts on Monday.

The Maoists had concealed explosives in the reserve forest of Eturnagaram Mandal’s Dodla village. Police, together with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials and a Bomb Disposal (BD) Team, went to the deep forest in the Dodla area and began a search based on credible information. Ten gelatin sticks, ten detonators, three Claymore mines, five couplings, 33 live SLR rounds, one fired SLR round, one fired AK-47 bullet, one battery, one wire bundle 100 metres, and two kilogrammes of nails were discovered on the site by the police squad. One 3KG pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was seized and destroyed by the CRPF.